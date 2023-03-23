THUNDER BAY – Confederation College will host their first Indigenous Open House this Saturday for prospective students to learn about college programs, support services, student life and how to finance their education. Any prospective student and their families are invited to attend the event.

Hosted by Negahneewin Student Services, the event will focus on Indigenous Student Services, such as applying for funding and guests will have the opportunity to explore our college with a specific focus on Indigenous supports, such as Apiwin and the Smudge Room. Indigenous Student Navigators will be in attendance to meet and connect with students and their families, and answer any questions they may have.

“Our Open House allows students and their families to come to our campus and learn about our programs and services,” said Emily Mackenzie, Indigenous Student Navigator. “We are excited to show the different opportunities that can come from a college education and let prospective Indigenous students know that we are here to help them every step of the way.”

In addition to learning about programs and services, students and their families are invited for lunch, where they will be served a traditional meal of bison chilli and bannock.

All are welcome to drop into the Indigenous Open House any time between 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 25. For more information, visit confederationcollege.ca/OpenHouse.