Fatal MVC at Lyon and Rita, road closed

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman from Thunder Bay. The incident occurred on Lyon Boulevard at Rita Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. Reports indicate that the vehicle collided with a tree, prompting a response from first responders.

Tragically, a female passenger who sustained injuries from the collision has passed away.

The 35-year-old male driver has been taken into custody, and charges are pending. The police are continuing to investigate, and the incident has resulted in the closure of roads in the Lyon and Rita area. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information is available at this time, but the Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.