THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board (TBPSB) held a meeting on March 21, 2023, to discuss various topics related to the Police Service.

The new Chief of Police for the Thunder Bay Police Service was announced as Darcy Fleury.

The 10th episode of the Police Service’s “Our Call” video series was presented.

The Board provided sponsorship to the 33rd Annual Lakehead University Native Student Association (LUNSA) Powwow.

An extension of the Order appointing an Administrator was discussed along with the implementation of recommendations relating to the Donald Mamakwa/Marlon Roland McKay Inquest.

The Board also provided updates on the status of the Board’s Governance Committee, the annual report for the Missing Persons Act, the Operational Budget of the Thunder Bay Police Service for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, and the 2022 Budget Year End Variance.

Additionally, a new by-law to adopt a Fee Schedule for reports, services, permits, licenses, and other services provided by the Thunder Bay Police Service was introduced, read, dealt with individually, engrossed, signed by the Administrator and Secretary, sealed and numbered.

Finally, there were reports provided on the Norval Morrisseau Art Fraud Investigation and the BriefCam Project.

Acting Chief of Police Taddeo also informed the Police Services Board that Mr. Chris Adams, the TBPS Director of Communications & Technology will be retiring. His role will be filled by Scott Paradis.