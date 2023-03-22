Thunder Bay – Weather – It might be March 22nd and spring, but Old Man Winter has grabbed on hard and most of Western Ontario is under a winter weather advisory.

Thunder Bay

Hold on to your hats, folks, because Thunder Bay weather is at it again! We’re looking at a mix of snow, rain, and drizzle this afternoon, with about 5 to 10 cm of the white stuff expected to fall. The wind will start out strong from the southeast at 20 km/h, but will ease up in the morning before shifting to the west and gusting up to 50 km/h later in the day. The high will reach a balmy plus 3, but don’t be fooled – the wind chill will still be a chilly minus 7 in the morning. Better grab that extra layer before heading out!

As for tonight, the rain and drizzle will taper off in the evening, leaving us with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will continue to howl from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50, making for a bone-chilling low of minus 8 and a wind chill of minus 12 overnight. Stay warm out there, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

NetNewsLedger Weather Update for Fort Frances: Looks like Mother Nature is sending a little surprise our way! Get ready for a light dusting of snow, about 2 to 4 cm worth. Winds will be blowing west at 20 km/h late in the morning, so hold onto your hats. The high for the day will be around plus 1, but don’t be fooled, the wind chill will be a chilly minus 5 in the morning. The UV index will be 1 or low, so don’t forget your sunscreen… just kidding, it’s snowing!

Tonight, there’s a 30% chance of flurries in the evening, but don’t worry, it will clear up overnight. The wind will continue to blow west at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low for the night will be minus 14, with a wind chill of minus 6 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 17 overnight. So, grab your warmest blanket and cuddle up, it’s going to be a cold one!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

NetNewsLedger Weather Update: Brace yourselves, Dryden! We’re in for some snow – a whopping 5 cm of it. The wind will be blowing from the east at 20 km/h, but don’t worry, it’ll switch to northwest at 20 km/h later in the morning.

The high will be a chilly -1, and the wind chill will make it feel like -15 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index will be 1 or low. Nighttime will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the evening. But wait, there’s more! It’ll become partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, and then become light in the evening. The low will be -13, with a wind chill of -7 in the evening and -15 overnight.

Kenora

NetNewsLedger Weather Update: Brace yourselves, folks, because there will be periods of snow in Kenora. Don’t worry, it’s just 2 to 4 cm, so you can still venture outside without getting buried in snow. However, the wind will become northwest at 20 km/h early in the afternoon, so hold onto your hats (and scarves, and gloves, and everything else). The high will be around minus 3, with a wind chill near minus 12, so bundle up if you’re going out. The UV index will be low, so no need to worry about getting a sunburn.

Nighttime will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Don’t let that deter you from your plans, though, as it will clear up near midnight. The wind will be northwest at 20 km/h, but don’t worry, it will become light near midnight. The low will be minus 15, with a wind chill of minus 11 in the evening. Stay warm, Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

NetNewsLedger Weather Update: Sachigo Lake is expecting a touch of snow with increasing cloudiness. The snow will start near noon with an amount of 2 cm. The wind will become east at 20 km/h in the morning, making it feel like minus 26 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. So, it’s probably a good day to cuddle up inside with a warm cup of cocoa. The UV index is 2 or low, so no need to worry about getting a tan.

At night, the light snow will end late in the evening, then it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, making it feel like minus 14 in the evening and minus 22 overnight. Make sure to bundle up if you plan to venture out.

