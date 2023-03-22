There are several essential tools that every homeowner should have on hand. These tools can help you tackle basic repairs and maintenance tasks around your home, saving you time and money in the long run. Here are some basic tools that you should have in your home.

Hammer

A hammer is a basic tool that you’ll need for a variety of tasks, such as hanging pictures or assembling furniture. Look for a hammer with a comfortable grip that’s not too heavy.

Screwdrivers

Screwdrivers come in different sizes and types, but a basic set that includes a flathead and a Phillips head screwdriver will suffice for most tasks. These tools are essential for tightening loose screws and assembling furniture.

Pliers

Pliers are a versatile tool that can be used for cutting wire, holding objects, and tightening nuts and bolts. Look for a pair with a comfortable grip and a strong cutting edge.

Tape measure

A tape measure is essential for measuring distances, ensuring that furniture or decor fits in your space, and taking measurements for home improvement projects. Look for a tape measure that’s at least 25 feet long and has a locking mechanism to hold the tape in place.

Utility knife

A utility knife is a sharp, retractable blade that can be used for a variety of tasks, such as opening boxes, cutting carpet, and trimming drywall. Look for a utility knife with a comfortable grip and a locking mechanism to keep the blade in place when not in use.

Level

A level is a tool that helps ensure that surfaces are straight and level. This is essential for hanging pictures, shelves, and other items on walls. Look for a level with multiple bubble vials to ensure accuracy.

Adjustable wrench

An adjustable wrench is a versatile tool that can be used to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts of different sizes. Look for a wrench with a comfortable grip and a wide jaw capacity.