THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A winter storm is on its way! Starting late this evening and continuing through Wednesday afternoon, the City of Thunder Bay can expect heavy snowfall. Please be advised of the following hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are possible.

Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy snow.

The snow is expected to ease late Wednesday afternoon and become mixed with light rain or drizzle. However, until then, rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Expect sudden reductions in visibility, particularly during heavy snowfall. As the snow accumulates, highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Please take precautions and stay safe during this winter storm.