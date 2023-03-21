Dryden – Weather – Residents of Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, and English River, please be advised of an upcoming winter storm. Starting late this evening and continuing through Wednesday, the region can expect heavy snowfall. Here are the details:

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are possible.

Reduced visibility is expected due to heavy snow.

Timing:

Late this evening through Wednesday.

Discussion:

Snow is expected to push into the region from southwest to northeast tonight and continue through Wednesday. The snow is expected to ease late Wednesday afternoon.

Please take caution as rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times during heavy snowfall. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Stay safe and be prepared for this winter storm.