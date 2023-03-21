Urban myths have been around for ages, passed down from generation to generation. While some may seem plausible, others are downright bizarre. However, just because something has been repeated many times doesn’t make it true. In fact, many urban myths have been debunked over the years. Here are the top five urban myths that are just not true.
- Coca-Cola Can Dissolve a Tooth Overnight Many people have heard the myth that Coca-Cola can dissolve a tooth overnight. While Coca-Cola is certainly not good for your teeth, it is not strong enough to dissolve them. The pH level of Coca-Cola is around 2.5, which is acidic, but not enough to cause significant damage to teeth.
- Carrots Improve Your Eyesight We’ve all been told to eat our carrots because they’ll improve our eyesight. While carrots do contain vitamin A, which is important for eye health, they will not improve your eyesight beyond what is normal for your age and genetics. In fact, eating too many carrots can lead to a condition called carotenemia, which causes the skin to turn yellow-orange. This myth was started in World War 2 by the allies when the British RAF night fighters, using radar were able to track down and shoot down Nazi German Luftwaffe planes at night. Rather than give away the secret of radar the British said it was becaise their pilots ate lots of carrots.
- Bulls are Enraged by the Color Red Many people believe that bulls are enraged by the color red, but this is simply not true. Bulls are actually colorblind and cannot see the color red. What does provoke a bull is the movement of the matador’s cape, not its color.
- Sugar Causes Hyperactivity in Children Parents have been warned for years to avoid giving their children sugar because it will make them hyperactive. However, multiple studies have found no link between sugar intake and hyperactivity in children. In fact, the effect is likely due to the excitement of being at a party or event where sweets are present.
- Humans Only Use 10% of Their Brain The myth that humans only use 10% of their brain has been around for a long time, but it is completely untrue. In fact, neuroimaging studies have shown that people use much more than 10% of their brain. Different regions of the brain are active during different tasks, and it is estimated that the average person uses around 20-30% of their brain at any given time.