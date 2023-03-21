Promotional offers like bonuses and promo codes provided by most businesses, especially retail, have been major factors influencing buying decisions for a long time.

Other factors such as product quality, brand reputation, and personal preference also play a large role in the customer’s decision-making process. However, an extra offer or added incentive could be the deciding factor as to how much the buyer is willing to part with to take the product home or get a service rendered.

Soaring Prices Leave No Alternative

With price being the pain point, when consumers are presented with promotional offers in the form of bonuses, price discounts, or promo code adverts, they see the offer as a good deal. Most of the time they make a purchase outrightly then, and would not have otherwise done so if there was no added motivation.

This method of inducing buyers has proven to work for physical and online businesses. It is increasingly becoming a norm now as consumers, faced with escalating prices brought about by inflation, would most likely consider coupons and deals before picking and paying for a product or service, according to a recent CIBDC report.

In addition to prices, sometimes, when buyers are presented with a promo, they may also feel a sense of urgency to take advantage of it before it expires. This is sometimes termed FOMO (fear of missing out), and it can instantly influence and motivate consumers to make a purchase which is ultimately a win for the business as their turnover rate will increase quickly.

What Determines the Limit of Sales Promotion?

Buyers will likely keep buying as long as businesses (perhaps mainly retail businesses) continue to offer promotional sales in various ways they deem best to reach their target audience. A survey by RetailMeNot stated that two-thirds of buyers would make a purchase they didn’t plan to if there was a coupon or discount attached to it. Does it mean that businesses will continue offering sales promotion ad infinitum?

Of course not. However, if carefully mapped out, the promo will most likely be sustained over time if the sales promotion strategy reports significantly valuable numbers in profits, sales volume, and quantifiable customer satisfaction.

Factors To Consider for a Small Business

In the modern era of e-commerce, small businesses, which are increasingly becoming predominantly online, are faced with stiff competition for consumer attention and purchasing power. Especially now, their product or service needs to be niched down to a particular demographic, but more is required to guarantee steady sales.

It is crucial then that, to attract customers and incentivize purchases, these small businesses need to outline a sale’s promotional offers that will appeal to their target customers whenever they are advertised. For a small business targeting the older generation, loyalty programs or promises of exclusive access to sales events publicized on TV, radio, or print media can be the best sales promotion route.

On the other hand, a small business that desires a more contemporary approach will find social media advertising coupled with referral and bonus code offers easily converting into sales. Bonuses and promo codes have repeatedly proven themselves as practical marketing tools because they tap into consumers’ desire for value.

Be that as it may, bonuses and promo codes should be just one aspect of a broader marketing plan. They should be strategically used with other sales promotion strategies like targeted advertising and personalized messaging. When all these are correctly set in motion, small businesses can attract customer attention, build brand loyalt