THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather advisories calling for snow – up to twenty centimetres by the time is winds down.

Thunder Bay

Greetings, NetNewsLedger readers! Are you ready for the Thunder Bay weather report? Buckle up because we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud headed our way. Don’t let that fool you, though – it’s going to be more winter than spring leaving you chillier than a polar bear’s toenails out there.

The day will start off with some clouds, but things are going to take a turn for the worse as the morning goes on. You might want to hold on to your hats because the wind is going to start gusting like a toddler who’s had too much sugar. We’re talking east winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Yikes! The high will be a chilly minus 4, but it’s going to feel like you’re living on the set of Frozen with a wind chill of minus 24 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon. The UV index is a measly 2, so don’t forget to wear some sunscreen…just kidding, wear a parka instead.

As for the night, things are going to get even more interesting. It’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. But wait, there’s more! Snow will begin falling after midnight, and we’re looking at a grand total of 5 cm of the white stuff. The wind will still be blowing like crazy at 20 km/h gusting to 40, and the temperature will be holding steady at minus 4. The wind chill will be a “balmy” minus 12, so make sure you’ve got your long johns on!

That’s all for now, folks. Stay warm out there, and remember, if you see a snowman running down the street, it’s probably just the wind playing tricks on you.

Fort Frances

Hey there, Fort Frances folks! Welcome to your daily dose of weather report, now with a touch of humour to make those chilly temperatures a little more bearable.

First things first, it’s going to be mainly sunny out there today. So, put on those shades, and enjoy the warmth while it lasts. But don’t get too comfortable, because things are about to get chilly! Later in the morning, the clouds will start creeping in, like a ninja trying to steal your warmth. To make matters worse, the wind will start blowing at a whopping 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Hold on tight to your toques, people! The high will be a chilly minus 2, with a wind chill of minus 20 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Ouch! The UV index is moderate at 3, so don’t forget to wear some sunscreen…just kidding, cover every inch of skin you can!

As for the night, it’s going to get cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. But wait, there’s more! Snow will start falling near midnight, and we’re expecting a whopping 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff. It’s like Mother Nature decided to dump a whole snowbank on us, just for fun. The wind will still be blowing like crazy at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but it will calm down a bit overnight. The low will be minus 5, with a wind chill near minus 12. So, snuggle up with your hot cocoa and your favourite blanket, and enjoy the winter wonderland outside.

That’s all for now, folks. Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your snowman-building adventures with us!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hello, Dryden peeps! It’s your favourite weather report with a touch of laughs, to make those cold temperatures a little less daunting. So, let’s get started!

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, but don’t let that fool you! The wind will be blowing like a tornado, becoming east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Hold on tight to your hats, because it’s going to be a wild ride! The high will be a freezing minus 4, with a wind chill of minus 27 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. It’s so cold, it’ll make your teeth chatter like a set of maracas. The UV index is moderate at 3, so you might want to put on some sunscreen…just kidding, you’ll need a snowsuit!

As for the night, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. But wait, there’s more! Snow will start falling near midnight, and we’re expecting a whopping 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff. It’s like Mother Nature decided to give us a snowball to the face, just for fun. The wind will still be blowing like a freight train at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, so hold on tight to your snow shovels! The low will be minus 8, with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and minus 15 overnight. It’s so cold, you’ll wish you were a penguin!

That’s all for now, folks. Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your snowman-building skills with us! Keep smiling, even if your face feels frozen solid!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! It’s time for your daily dose of weather report with a touch of humour. Let’s jump right into it!

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, but don’t get too excited, because the wind will be blowing harder than a toddler’s tantrum. The wind will become east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. It’s so windy, it’ll make your hair look like a bird’s nest. The high will be a freezing minus 4, with a wind chill of minus 27 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. It’s so cold, you’ll feel like a penguin without its tuxedo. The UV index is moderate at 3, so put on some sunscreen…just kidding, you’ll need a parka!

As for the night, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. But wait, there’s more! Snow will start falling near midnight, and we’re expecting a massive amount of 10 to 15 cm. It’s like Mother Nature decided to give us a snow globe to shake things up a bit. The wind will still be blowing like crazy at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, so make sure to tie down your lawn furniture! The low will be minus 8, with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and minus 15 overnight. It’s so cold, your nose hairs will turn into icicles!

That’s all for now, Kenora! Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your snow angel creations with us! Keep smiling, even if your face is frozen solid!

Sachigo Lake

Hey there, Sachigo Lake! It’s time for your daily dose of weather report with a touch of humour. Let’s dive right in!

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, but don’t let that fool you. It’s going to be colder than a snowman’s smile. The wind will become southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon. It’s so windy, it’ll blow away your dreams of a tropical vacation. The high will be a freezing minus 9, with a wind chill of minus 36 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. It’s so cold, it’ll make your teeth chatter like a woodpecker. And don’t forget the risk of frostbite, so bundle up like a burrito!

As for the night, it’s going to be clear, but that just means it’s going to be even colder. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so it’s like having a giant fan blowing in your face. The low will be a bone-chilling minus 20, with a wind chill of minus 14 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. It’s so cold, you’ll feel like you’re camping in the Arctic. And once again, don’t forget the risk of frostbite, so cover up like a ninja!

That’s all for now, Sachigo Lake! Stay warm, stay safe, and remember to hug your heater. Keep smiling, even if your face is frozen solid!

In Sachigo Lake if you want to complain about the weather it is our understanding the complaint box is at Rachanne’s place. No guarantees there will be coffee or cocoa on, or that she will really listen :)!