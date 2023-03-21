Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police have conducted a successful drug bust in the 100 block of Ravenwood Avenue. The police action resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, hydromorphone, brass knuckles, and cash.

Mahad Musse, a black male from Toronto was arrested, along with two Indigenous individuals who were also wanted by the police.

28-year-old Mahad Musse of Toronto was found to be in violation of a Probation Order issued back on July 29, 2022, which stated that he should not be in Thunder Bay.

26-year-old Cole Finlayson Kwandibens, who was also wanted on outstanding criminal charges from February 19, 2023, that include dangerous driving, fleeing police, driving while prohibited, and breach of probation.

Kwandibens was found in possession of hydromorphone, for which he was charged, as well as possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 (cash).

28-year-old Nadine Jasmine Frances Sinoway was criminally charged with possession of cocaine, obstructing police (by giving a false name), and failure to attend court.

Sinoway was wanted on a bench warrant for breaching a May 9, 2022, Probation Order.

All suspects have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court later this week. Top of Form

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.