Originally from Manitoba and a proud Member of Manitoba Metis Federation, where his father was a founding member, Fleury has extensive experience in investigative, operational, and administrative policing, including leadership at senior and executive levels. He has worked in various postings in the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Alberta.

Malcolm Mercer states, “After a comprehensive search process with interested candidates from across the country, we are pleased to welcome Darcy Fleury as the new Chief of Police. The Governance Committee and the Board have been committed to the search for a new chief of police that would meet the key challenges of building and rebuilding relationships in the Thunder Bay community and region, supporting members of the Service, sworn and civilian, and moving the Service through challenges and opportunities. I feel confident that we have achieved that mandate in the appointment of Chief Fleury.”

The Board established a Governance Committee comprising three Board members and members of the community with a mandate that included the recruitment of a new Chief of Police for the Thunder Bay Police Service. This composition ensures that important governance decisions are made not only by the Board but also informed and assisted by community voices. The community members of the Governance Committee involved in the recruitment of the new Chief were David Achneepineskum, Denise Baxter (now a Board member), and Cora McGuire-Cyrette, while Mayor Ken Boshcoff, Councillor Shelby Ch’ng, and Karen Machado participated as Board members.

The Board and Service expressed gratitude to Interim Chief Taddeo for his work over the past year and wished him well on his next endeavor.