FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – NetNewsLedger weather has issued a special weather statement for the Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River and Seine River Village – Mine Centre regions, warning of an early spring snowstorm expected to begin Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday.

The storm may bring a total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 20 cm, creating challenging conditions for drivers and pedestrians on surfaces such as highways, roads, and walkways. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions.

The storm system a Colorado low will impact the region from Tuesday night and is expected to continue through Wednesday. The snowfall may begin to ease in the late afternoon on Wednesday. Regions near Lake Superior may experience a mix of light rain or drizzle with the snow.

The approaching low-pressure system is anticipated to bring significant snowfall to the region from southwest to northeast. Residents of the affected areas should take necessary precautions to prepare for the snowstorm, anticipate travel delays, and stay updated on weather developments.