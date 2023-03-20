Dryden – Weather – A special weather statement has been issued for the Dryden – Vermilion Bay and Ignace – English River regions, indicating the potential for early spring snowfall starting from Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday.

The accumulation of snowfall may reach between 10 to 20 cm, causing difficulties for drivers and pedestrians navigating through surfaces like highways, roads, and walkways. Motorists should exercise caution as hazardous winter driving conditions are expected.

The low-pressure system will impact the region starting from Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday, with the snowfall expected to diminish late Wednesday afternoon. For regions near Lake Superior, the snow may turn into light rain or drizzle.

The storm system moving into the area from the southwest may bring the potential for accumulating snowfall, with the snow expected to push northeastward across the region. The affected areas should anticipate the snowfall, plan accordingly, and take appropriate safety measures.