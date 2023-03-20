Ten to Twenty Centimetres of Snow Likely

KENORA – WEATHER – NetNewsLedger Weather has issued a special weather statement for the Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog and Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson regions, warning of an early spring snowstorm expected to begin Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday.

The springf snowstorm may bring a total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 20 cm, creating challenging conditions for drivers and pedestrians on surfaces such as highways, roads, and walkways. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions.

The low-pressure system will impact the region from Tuesday night and is expected to continue through Wednesday. The snowfall may begin to ease in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

The approaching Colorado low-pressure system is anticipated to bring significant snowfall to the region from southwest to northeast. Residents of the affected areas should take necessary precautions to prepare for the snowstorm, anticipate travel delays, and stay updated on weather developments.