THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service arrested Drew Bishop Mitchell who allegedly stabbed two other men during a physical altercation on the south-side of the city on Sunday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, an officer from the Primary Response branch was patrolling the 100 block area of May Street South when the officer noticed a fight in progress along a snowbank.

The fight involved three men and one woman.

The officer immediately intervened and broke up the fight. Upon further investigation, police learned that one of the men had sustained stab wounds during the altercation.

Another man had also suffered injuries while trying to take away the knife from the suspect.

Both injured men were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for medical assessment and treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and brought to police headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

He has been identified as Drew Bishop Mitchell, 28, of Thunder Bay. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in bail court on Monday, March 20 and was remanded into custody until his next court date.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

There was a number of posts on social media claiming fatalities in this incident. Facts matter in reporting, which is why awaiting confirmation of information is so key to accurately reporting news.