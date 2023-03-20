FORT FRANCES – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired operation and other offences, according to the Rainy River District Detachment. The first incident occurred on Saturday, March 18, 2023, around 1:30 a.m., when officers conducted a traffic stop on Williams Avenue in Fort Frances, following a traffic complaint from a member of the public. After administering an approved screening device, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Hailey DEBUNGIE, aged 21, from Fort Frances, was charged with operation while impaired, failure to comply with a release order, and driving while under suspension.

In a separate incident on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers conducted another traffic stop on Kings Highway 11 near Lake Road in Fort Frances, again after receiving a traffic complaint. Following the administration of an approved screening device, the driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing. Christopher BIG GEORGE, aged 30, from Fort Frances, was charged with operation while impaired and driving while prohibited.

Both drivers were released from custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date. They also had their drivers’ licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days. The OPP reminds the public that highway safety is a team sport and urges everyone to plan a safe ride home.