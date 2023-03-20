MARATHON – A fatal commercial motor vehicle collision (CMV) is under investigation by the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The incident occurred on March 19, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Highway 17 near Neys Provincial Park, involving two tractor-trailer units.

Emergency services responded to the report of the serious collision, and unfortunately, a 37-year-old individual from Brampton was confirmed deceased.

The driver of the second CMV sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation. Highway 17 has since been reopened, and anyone with information regarding this or any incident is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).