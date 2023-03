THUNDER BAY – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday morning.

Darren Junior Fenton was last spotted around 10:00 a.m. near 1900 West Frederica Street. He is an Indigenous male, about 5’7’’ tall and thin. He has short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.