Snowstorm to hit Thunder Bay Tuesday night and Wednesday

Thunder Bay – Weather – A weather system will bring snow to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. The snow will start from the southwest and move northeast. The snow will stop late Wednesday afternoon and may change to light rain or drizzle near Lake Superior.

What to expect: 10 to 20 cm of snow possible. Driving and walking may be hard due to snow buildup.

Drivers should be careful on winter roads.

When: Tuesday night and Wednesday.