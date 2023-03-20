THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A man who assaulted paramedics on a city bus was arrested by police on Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Churchill Street West and Edward Street North. Superior North EMS paramedics were called to check on an unconscious male on the bus, but he became violent when they tried to wake him up.

An off-duty Thunder Bay Police Service officer who was nearby intervened to help the paramedics. He was joined by another officer who was on duty. The male suspect also attacked the off-duty officer.

The suspect was taken to the police headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

He has been identified as Richard SHAKAPAI, 55, of Lansdowne First Nation. He faces charges of:

• Assault • Assault a Peace Officer • Resist Peace Officer

He appeared in court on Sunday, March 19 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance date.