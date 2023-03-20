THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another drug related bust an the infamous building located in the 200 Block of Vickers Street South.

Renee Helen Violet Singleton, a 37-year-old Indigenous woman from Rocky Bay reserve, appeared in court via phone today for a bail hearing. Justice of the Peace Bernard Caron presided over the hearing.

Singleton faces charges stemming from a police bust of her apartment earlier in March.

Those charges include:

Three counts of possession of narcotics for purpose of trafficking

-and possession of the proceeds of a crime

Justice Caron was told police allege Singleton has hosted drug dealers from Toronto at her apartment.

Singleton was released on $1000 no-deposit bail with strict conditions. These include residing with a surety on Fort William First Nation and having no contact with co-accused individuals.

Singleton has another court appearance scheduled for April and will hopefully follow her bail conditions until then.