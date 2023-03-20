Neighbours on the Line will be holding an in-person meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 7 pm at the Kaministiquia Community Centre regarding further discovery pertaining to the Hydro One with their Waasigan Transmission Line Project partner’s preliminary preferred route. A Zoom link is available below.

An investigated concern via a community member will be raised that all should take into consideration, along with very important aspects regarding land value have been attained.

This gathering will be held at the Kaministiquia Community Centre on Hwy 102.

In the wake of Hydro One’s public announcement of the Waasigan Transmission Line Project route, residents and landowners from Thunder Bay to Dryden, ON feel blindsided and misled without proper disclosure. Neighbours on the Line is the first of the community initiatives to bring together families, neighbours, and communities impacted by this project, whether it is displacement from homes, as landowners, or within the radius of impact, or those interested in knowing more about the WTLP. We seek to support each other and connect to create solutions to this seemingly unreasonable and haphazard project with no apparent disclosure of why the line is necessary in respect to public interest, the attempt to expropriate land prior to completed assessments to ensure the line, along with coercive tactics and undue mental and emotional anguish to community members to leave homes and/or agree to easements without proper informed consent. At this present time, it would appear that the human impact, health risk management, and environmental assessments are not complete. There will be a continual reaching out to those in the community with experience in this type of circumstance, along with legal, emotional, mental health, environmental, and land management support and/or information.

For more information please go to: www.notlinfo.ca

