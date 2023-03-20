THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

Get ready for some frosty fun in Thunder Bay! Today’s forecast promises plenty of sunshine to keep you feeling cheery, but you won’t have to watch out for the winds at up to 15 km/h. And as for the temperature, things are gonna get chilly with a high of minus 4. Brrr!

But wait, it gets even more entertaining! The wind chill is gonna make it feel like minus 24 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. So, make sure you bundle up tight to avoid looking like a shivering penguin out there.

And for those who are worried about getting a little too tanned, don’t fret because the UV index is just a moderate 3. So, slap on some sunscreen if you’re feeling adventurous.

As for the night, you’ll get to enjoy a few clouds to add some variety to the mix. But beware, the winds will still be up to 15 km/h, and it’s gonna be a frigid night with a low of minus 18. And don’t forget the wind chill, which will make it feel like minus 7 in the evening and a teeth-chattering minus 25 overnight. Yikes!

So there you have it, folks – Thunder Bay weather that’s sure to keep you on your toes (and fingers, and nose, and ears…you get the idea). Stay warm out there!

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, where the weather is as unpredictable as a toddler on a sugar rush! Today, we have a delightful mix of sun and clouds – perfect for those who can’t decide between wearing sunglasses or carrying an umbrella. And don’t worry about getting blown away, because the wind is only up to 15 km/h (aka the speed at which most people walk).

But don’t let that fool you – it’s still going to be colder than a polar bear’s toenails with a high of minus 3. And when you add in the wind chill, it’s going to feel like minus 22 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. So, make sure to bundle up in layers that would make an onion jealous.

As for those worried about getting a tan, fear not because the UV index is only a moderate 3. You won’t be mistaken for a tomato anytime soon.

As the night rolls in, expect a few clouds to keep things interesting. And the wind will still be up to 15 km/h, but don’t worry, it’s not strong enough to lift your hat off your head. The low will be minus 16, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 6 in the evening and a frosty minus 21 overnight. So, bring out those cozy blankets and hot cocoa to keep yourself warm.

And that’s your Fort Frances weather report, folks. Stay warm, stay dry, and stay fabulous!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hold onto your hats, folks, because we’re in for a wild ride of weather here! Today’s forecast in all its glory includes a mix of sun and clouds, perfect for those who enjoy a little bit of everything. And while the wind is only up to 15 km/h, it’s still enough to make your hair look like a poodle after a car ride.

Now, let’s talk temperature. Brace yourselves for a high of minus 6 – that’s right, negative six! And when you add in the wind chill, it’s going to feel like you’re wandering through the Arctic tundra with a temperature of minus 25 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. So, grab your thickest coat, a hat that covers your ears, and some mittens to keep your fingers from freezing off.

And for those who are worried about getting a little too much sun, fear not because the UV index is only a moderate 3. You won’t be mistaken for a lobster anytime soon.

As the night rolls in, a few clouds will join us for some stargazing. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, which is enough to make you question your decision to leave the house. The low will be minus 20, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 in the evening and minus 27 overnight. So, snuggle up in your warmest blanket and let the wind sing you a lullaby.

And that’s your weather report for today, folks. Remember to stay warm, stay safe, and stay fabulous – even when the wind tries to blow you away!

Kenora

Greetings, weather warriors! Today’s forecast is a delightful mix of sun and clouds – it’s like Mother Nature can’t decide whether she wants to give us a tan or drench us in rain. And with wind up to 15 km/h, it’s just enough to make you look like a model in a wind tunnel.

But wait, there’s more! Brace yourselves for a high of minus 4 – that’s colder than a polar bear’s breakfast cereal. And when you add in the wind chill, it’s going to feel like you’re walking through the Antarctic with a temperature of minus 21 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. So, wrap yourself up in a cozy blanket and prepare to face the chill.

For those who are worried about getting too much sun, the UV index is only a moderate 3. You won’t be mistaken for a tomato anytime soon – unless you forget to wear sunscreen, in which case, you might need a whole bottle of aloe vera.

As the night rolls in, the skies will be clearing up. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, which is enough to make you question your decision to go outside. The low will be minus 16, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 7 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 22 overnight. So, put on your warmest pajamas and snuggle up in bed with your favorite book.

And that’s your weather report for today, folks! Remember to stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to bundle up – unless you want to turn into a human popsicle.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Well, well, well, look who decided to show up – old man winter! Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h. If you’re lucky, the clouds might look like bunnies or dragons – we’ll leave that up to your imagination. But don’t let the clouds fool you, because we’re in for some seriously chilly temperatures.

Brace yourselves for a high of minus 15 – that’s right, negative fifteen! And with the wind chill, it’s going to feel like you’re on an expedition to Antarctica, with a bone-chilling minus 28 in the morning and minus 21 in the afternoon. So, wrap yourself up like a burrito and put on your warmest boots, or you might risk turning into an ice sculpture!

Oh, and did we mention the risk of frostbite? Yep, you read that right. If you’re not careful, you might end up with fingers and toes that look like they belong to a zombie. So, don’t forget your mittens and earmuffs – fashion can wait when it comes to survival.

For those who are worried about getting too much sun, fear not because the UV index is only a lowly 1. You might as well wear your sunglasses indoors because you won’t be needing them outside.

As the night rolls in, the clouds will stick around, but they’ll start clearing up after midnight. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, which is enough to make you wish you had stayed indoors. The low will be minus 26, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 23 in the evening and a bone-numbing minus 33 overnight. So, get your hot cocoa and warm blankets ready because you’re in for a chilly night.

And that’s your weather report for today, folks. Remember to stay warm, stay safe, and keep your fingers and toes intact – unless you want to rock the zombie look.