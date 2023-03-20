The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Second Street South. Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found the victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the assault.

The Kenora OPP, the Kenora OPP Crime Unit and the Northwest Region Canine Unit are investigating the case. More details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Police are asking anyone with information about this assault to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.