Donald J. Trump Could Face Jail Time

NEW YORK – POLITICS – Former US President Donald J. Trump is claiming that he will be arrested on Tuesday in connection with an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office into a hush money payment he made to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump made the claim on his site, Truth Social, on Saturday morning, calling for protests and saying that he was being targeted by a “political prosecution”. The former president did not provide any evidence or details to support his allegation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating whether Trump and his company violated state laws by paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, to keep her silent before the election. The payment was arranged by Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations and other crimes and cooperated with prosecutors.

Prosecutors have been examining whether Trump and his company falsified business records or committed tax fraud by concealing or misrepresenting the payment as a legal expense4. They have also been looking into whether Trump personally authorized or reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence from witnesses and reviewing documents related to the case for months. Prosecutors have signaled that an indictment of Trump could be imminent, but they have not told Trump’s lawyers when the charges would be sought or an arrest made.

If indicted, Trump would be required to surrender himself at a police station in Manhattan, where he would be fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned in court. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge of falsifying business records.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” orchestrated by his political enemies. He has also accused prosecutors of leaking information to the media and violating his constitutional rights.

Law enforcement agencies in New York City have been preparing for the possibility of Trump’s indictment and arrest, coordinating security measures and contingency plans in case of protests or violence21. Some of Trump’s supporters have expressed their intention to rally behind him if he is charged.

Trump is also facing several other legal challenges, including civil lawsuits from women who accuse him of sexual misconduct , investigations into his tax returns , inquiries into his business dealings , probes into his January 6 speech that incited a mob attack on the US Capitol.