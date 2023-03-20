Keep Yourself Safer in Thunder Bay Ontario

Thunder Bay is a city in northwestern Ontario with a population of about 109,000 people.

While our city is known for its natural beauty, cultural diversity and outdoor recreation opportunities, Thunder Bay also faces some challenges with crime and safety. According to Statistics Canada1, Thunder Bay had an overall crime rate of 5,778 incidents per 100,000 population in 2018, which was 40% higher than in Ontario and 5% higher than in Canada. It also had a violent crime rate of 1,318 incidents per 100,000 population, which was 66% higher than in Ontario and 26% higher than in Canada.

While overall crime rates have declined over the past decade, there is still room for improvement.

Here are some tips on how to keep yourself safer in Thunder Bay: