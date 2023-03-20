Keep Yourself Safer in Thunder Bay Ontario
Thunder Bay is a city in northwestern Ontario with a population of about 109,000 people.
While our city is known for its natural beauty, cultural diversity and outdoor recreation opportunities, Thunder Bay also faces some challenges with crime and safety. According to Statistics Canada1, Thunder Bay had an overall crime rate of 5,778 incidents per 100,000 population in 2018, which was 40% higher than in Ontario and 5% higher than in Canada. It also had a violent crime rate of 1,318 incidents per 100,000 population, which was 66% higher than in Ontario and 26% higher than in Canada.
While overall crime rates have declined over the past decade, there is still room for improvement.
Here are some tips on how to keep yourself safer in Thunder Bay:
- Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to what is happening around you and avoid distractions such as headphones or cell phones. If you notice any suspicious activity or people, report it to the police or security personnel.
- Avoid walking alone at night or in isolated areas. Try to stay on well-lit streets and paths and avoid shortcuts through parks or alleys. If possible, walk with a friend or use public transportation or taxis.
- Lock your doors and windows. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, make sure you secure your home when you leave or go to bed. Do not leave valuables such as cash, jewelry or electronics visible or accessible.
- Secure your vehicle. Park your car in a safe and well-lit area and lock the doors and windows. Do not leave any items such as bags, purses or packages inside your car.
- Protect your personal information. Do not share your personal details such as name, address, phone number, bank account or social insurance number with strangers online or over the phone. Be careful of phishing emails or calls that ask you for money or personal information. Shred any documents that contain sensitive information before disposing of them.
- Be careful with drugs and alcohol. Do not use illegal drugs or abuse prescription drugs. Do not drink excessively or accept drinks from strangers. If you drink alcohol, do so responsibly and do not drive impaired. Know your limits and seek help if you have a problem with substance abuse.
- Seek support if you are a victim of crime or violence. If you experience any form of crime or violence, such as assault, robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence or hate crime, do not hesitate to call 911 or seek medical attention. You can also contact local support services such as shelters, counselling centres, victim services or crisis lines for help.
- Get involved in your community. Joining local groups or organizations that share your interests or values can help you make new friends, learn new skills and contribute positively to society. You can also volunteer for causes that matter to you or participate in community events that promote safety and well-being.
- Educate yourself and others about crime prevention and safety issues. You can learn more about how to prevent and respond to different types of crimes by visiting websites such as Crime Prevention Thunder Bay2 , Crime Stoppers3 , Victim Services4 , Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre5 , etc. You can also share this information with your family, friends, neighbours and co-workers.
- Be respectful and tolerant of others. Thunder Bay is a diverse city that welcomes people from different backgrounds, cultures, religions and lifestyles. You can show respect and tolerance by being polite, friendly and courteous to others; by listening to different opinions; by avoiding stereotypes; by challenging discrimination; and by celebrating diversity.