Celebrate Happiness on March 20

March 20 is International Day of Happiness, a day to celebrate and promote happiness as a universal goal and aspiration for all people. The United Nations declared this day in 2012, following an initiative by Bhutan, a country that measures its progress by Gross National Happiness rather than Gross National Product.

The theme for 2023 International Day of Happiness is “Happiness for All, Democracy” which aims to highlight the importance of democratic values and practices for fostering happiness and well-being for all people. The theme also reflects the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to end poverty, reduce inequality and protect the planet by 2030.

According to the World Happiness Report, which ranks countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be, Finland was the happiest country in the world in 2022, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland and Norway. The report also found that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world showed resilience and solidarity by increasing their social support and generosity.

There are 150 countries listed. Canada is the 13th on the list.

There are many ways to celebrate International Day of Happiness and spread joy to yourself and others. Here are some ideas:

Smile more often. Smiling can boost your mood, reduce stress and make you more attractive.

Express gratitude. Thanking someone or writing down what you are grateful for can increase your happiness and strengthen your relationships.

Do something kind. Helping others or performing random acts of kindness can make you feel good and create a positive ripple effect.

Connect with others. Spending time with your family, friends, neighbours or community can enhance your social well-being and sense of belonging.

Learn something new. Learning a new skill, language, hobby or subject can stimulate your brain, improve your self-esteem and expand your horizons.

Have fun. Doing something that makes you laugh, play, relax or enjoy can boost your happiness hormones, reduce anxiety and improve your health.

Be optimistic. Having a positive outlook or finding meaning in challenges can help you cope with difficulties, overcome obstacles and achieve your goals.

So join us on March 20 and celebrate happiness for yourself and others! You can also share your happiness stories or tips on social media using #InternationalDayOfHappiness or #HappinessForAllDemocracy . Remember: happiness is not something ready-made; it comes from your own actions!