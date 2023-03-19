The UV index will be 3 or moderate, so if you’re feeling adventurous, break out the shades and take a stroll outside. Just don’t forget to bring a jacket, because you never know when the weather will decide to do a 180. Remember, in Fort Frances, we don’t just have four seasons, we have 15 minutes of each. Stay warm and stay fabulous, my friends!

As night falls, the skies will turn cloudy, but fear not, it’ll become partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which is like being blown by a very weak fan. Lows will drop to minus 16, making you feel like you’re sleeping in a meat locker. And if that’s not enough, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 19 overnight, so put on your woolies and snuggle up!

Fort Frances, where the weather is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get! Today we have a dose of sunshine to start, but it’ll become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The wind will be having a wild ride, becoming west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning and then light late in the afternoon. Highs are predicted to be plus 1, which is still colder than a polar bear’s toenails. And speaking of cold, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 22 in the morning, so bundle up, buddy!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Welcome to Dryden, where the weather is as indecisive as a teenager trying to choose what to wear! Today we’ll see increasing cloudiness with a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind will start off as west at 20 km/h, but it’ll do a 180 and become north at 20 in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be minus 4, which is colder than your ex’s heart. And if that’s not enough, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 21 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon, so dress warmly and be prepared for anything!

As night falls, the skies will turn cloudy, with another 30% chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be north at 20 km/h, which is like having a giant fan blowing in your face. But don’t worry, it’ll become light near midnight, giving you a break from the chilly breeze. Lows will drop to minus 17, making you feel like you’re sleeping in a freezer. And to top it off, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 9 in the evening and minus 23 overnight, so put on your parka and your thickest socks!

The UV index will be 2 or low, so if you’re feeling brave, go outside and get some Vitamin D. Just don’t forget to bring a shovel, because with the chance of flurries, you never know when you’ll need it. Remember, in Dryden, the weather is like a rollercoaster – it’s unpredictable, and you just have to hold on and enjoy the ride. Stay warm and stay fabulous, my friends!

Kenora

Kenora, where the weather is as unpredictable as a toddler on a sugar high! Today we’ll start with some glorious sunshine, but don’t get too comfortable, because increasing cloudiness is on the horizon. By late morning, the clouds will start to roll in, and there’s a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which is like having a tiny fan blowing on your face. Highs are predicted to be minus 1, which is colder than a penguin’s toenails. And if that’s not enough, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 20 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon, so dress warmly and sip on some hot cocoa!

As night falls, the skies will be mainly cloudy, with another 30% chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be north at 20 km/h, which is like having a mini tornado in your backyard. But don’t worry, it’ll become light near midnight, giving you a break from the gusty breeze. Lows will drop to minus 18, making you feel like you’re camping on an iceberg. And to top it off, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 6 in the evening and minus 23 overnight, so snuggle up under a warm blanket!

The UV index will be 3 or moderate, so if you’re feeling adventurous, go outside and soak up some rays. Just don’t forget to wear sunscreen and a toque, because you never know when the weather will decide to change its mind. Remember, in Kenora, we don’t have bad weather, just bad clothing choices. Stay warm and stay fabulous, my friends!

Attawapiskat

Hello from Attawapiskat, where the weather is so cold it’ll freeze the hairs in your nose! Today will be mainly cloudy, with a northwest wind of 20 km/h that’ll make it feel like you’re being blasted by Elsa’s ice magic. But don’t worry, the wind will become light later in the morning, giving you a chance to catch your breath. Highs are predicted to be a frigid minus 10, which is colder than a polar bear’s heart. And to add insult to injury, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 30 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. Yikes! There’s a risk of frostbite, so bundle up and cover every inch of skin!

As night falls, the skies will be cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries overnight. The wind will become northwest again, with speeds of 20 km/h that’ll make you feel like you’re in a snow globe. Lows will drop to minus 17, which is colder than a witch’s broomstick. And, of course, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 16 in the evening and minus 26 overnight. You might want to cuddle up with a hot water bottle and a good book!

The UV index will be 2 or low, which means you don’t have to worry about getting a sunburn. Instead, focus on keeping warm and avoiding frostbite. Remember, in Attawapiskat, we don’t just have winter, we have a frozen tundra wonderland! Stay safe and stay warm, my friends!