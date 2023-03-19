THUNDER BAY – UPDATED – Power has been restored.
Synergy North reports that power is out on the north side of the city.
The affected area is from River and Bay, between High and Water Street.
The estimated time of restoration is as of 5:30 pm is unknown.
During a power outage, it is essential to stay calm and take appropriate measures to ensure your safety and well-being. Here are some things you can do:
- Stay informed: Keep a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio handy to stay informed about the latest news and updates. Listen for announcements from local authorities about the power outage and any emergency instructions.
- Use alternative lighting: If you do not have access to a flashlight, you can use candles, lanterns, or glow sticks to provide illumination. Be sure to use them safely and keep them away from flammable materials.
- Conserve your phone battery: Turn off your phone or put it in airplane mode to conserve battery life. Use it only for emergencies or to receive important updates.
- Keep the fridge and freezer closed: Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed to prevent food spoilage. If the power outage is prolonged, consider moving perishable food to a cooler with ice or dry ice.
- Stay warm or cool: If the power outage occurs during extreme weather conditions, take measures to stay warm or cool. Dress in layers, use blankets or sleeping bags, and avoid opening windows or doors unnecessarily.
- Use generators and fuel-powered devices safely: If you have a generator or other fuel-powered device, use it safely and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Keep them outside and away from doors, windows, and vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.