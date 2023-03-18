There is still snow on the ground. In fact the weather is calling for more snow. What better time to start planning a backyard garden for this summer.

Planning a backyard garden can be a fun and rewarding project for the summer months. Whether you are an experienced gardener or just starting out, there are several key steps to consider when planning a backyard garden in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Determine your garden space: Before you begin planting, it is important to determine the space you have available for your garden. Consider factors such as sunlight exposure, soil quality, and drainage. Choose your plants: Once you have determined your garden space, consider which plants will thrive in the environment you have available. Research which plants are best suited for the climate in Thunder Bay, and consider factors such as soil pH, temperature, and humidity. Decide on planting method: There are several methods for planting a backyard garden, including traditional rows, raised beds, and container gardening. Each method has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it is important to choose the method that best suits your needs and resources. Gather necessary materials: Depending on your chosen planting method, you may need to gather materials such as soil, fertilizer, seeds, and gardening tools. Consider visiting a local garden center or hardware store for advice on which materials are best suited for your specific needs. Plan your planting schedule: In Thunder Bay, the planting season generally begins in late May or early June, depending on weather conditions. Research the specific planting times for the plants you have chosen, and plan your planting schedule accordingly. Consider companion planting: Companion planting involves planting certain plants together that are beneficial to one another. For example, planting basil near tomato plants can help repel pests and improve tomato flavor. Maintenance: Once your garden is planted, it is important to maintain it throughout the summer. This includes watering, fertilizing, and pruning as necessary. Regular maintenance can help ensure a successful harvest at the end of the season.

In conclusion, planning a backyard garden in Thunder Bay, Ontario requires careful consideration of several key factors, including garden space, plant selection, planting method, materials, planting schedule, companion planting, and maintenance. By taking these factors into account, you can create a thriving and rewarding garden that will provide fresh produce throughout the summer months.

For some indepth gardening tips, visit Shyanne Hovorka’s “Singing Green Thumb” blog.