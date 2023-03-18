THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding Randi BOLTON, a 48-year-old who has been reported missing.

According to reports, Randi BOLTON was last seen on March 14, 2023, around 9:00 pm in the 1700 block of Moodie Street E.

She is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, with a slender build, light complexion, brown eyes, and long straight grey hair with brown ends. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey capris pants, and black/red Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Randi BOLTON, please contact the police at (807)684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.