WINNIPEG – Business – The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on April 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time).

To access the call, please dial 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 with a pass code of 9703896#. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before May 5, 2023, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with a pass code of 6128866#.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 221 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.2 billion.