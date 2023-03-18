THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Family members are concerned and worried about a missing family member, 35-year-old Patrick Maki.

The last time family members heard from Patrick MAKI was a week ago. Family reports this is very unusual.

MAKI lives in Nolalu, and missing persons reports have been filed with both the OPP and TBPS.

MAKI is about 5 10″ tall with blue eyes.

He may be driving a dark blue VW Passat diesel car.

Anyone with information on Patrick MAKI’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.p3tips.com.