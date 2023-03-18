THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The winter weather is continuing across the region.

Thunder Bay

Hey there, Snowpocalypse survivors of Thunder Bay! Here’s your daily dose of winter wackiness:

Good news: the snow should be done by morning! Bad news: it’s gonna be blowing around like crazy until then. So, if you’ve got a hankering to be smacked in the face with snowflakes, now’s your chance!

The wind will be howling at a brisk 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Better hold onto your hats, folks, because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. The high for the day will be a frosty -4, with wind chill values plummeting to -22 in the morning and a balmy -13 in the afternoon.

If you’re feeling a little stir-crazy from all the snow, you might be in luck: there’s a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day. What fun! And when the sun peeks out from behind the clouds, it’ll be shining with a UV index of 3, so don’t forget your sunscreen (and your snow pants, and your mittens, and your parka…).

As night falls, things should calm down a bit. There will be a few clouds, but the real star of the show will be the wind, which will be blowing at a leisurely 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The low for the night will be a bone-chilling -10, with wind chill values of -9 in the evening and -16 overnight. So, grab your hot cocoa and snuggle up under a pile of blankets, because it’s gonna be a cold one!

Fort Frances

Well, well, well, look who we have here – Fort Frances! It’s a chilly one, folks. You might want to bring out your winter jackets and hot cocoa for this weather report.

In the morning, the clouds will clear up, and the wind will be blowing northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. The temperature will be a freezing minus 3, with a wind chill that’ll make you feel like it’s minus 23! Brrr, that’s cold enough to freeze your nose hairs.

But wait, there’s more! As the day goes on, the wind chill will only slightly improve to minus 9. So, you might still need to keep your winter jacket on, folks. And oh, don’t forget to apply some sunscreen with that moderate UV index of 3.

At night, it’s going to be clear, with the same old northwest wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40. The temperature will drop even lower to minus 15, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 21! Yikes, it’s getting colder and colder.

So, Fort Frances, make sure to keep warm, stay safe, and enjoy the winter wonderland while it lasts!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well folks, if you’re in Dryden, get ready for some sunshine! The weather forecast calls for clear skies and some bone-chilling winds from the north. Don’t forget to bundle up, because the wind chill is going to make it feel like you’re living on the North Pole. But wait, there’s more! As the day goes on, the wind should calm down, and the temperature should rise all the way up to a balmy minus 11.

At night, expect a few clouds and some lighter winds from the west. Don’t get too excited though, it’s still going to be pretty frigid out there. The temperature is expected to drop all the way down to minus 14, and with the wind chill, it’ll feel like you’re sleeping in a walk-in freezer. So, snuggle up and stay warm, Dryden!

Kenora

Well, well, well, Kenora, looks like we’ve got a classic Canadian winter day in store for us! It’s gonna be sunny with a nice gust of wind from the north at 20 km/h. Oh, and don’t forget the wind chill! We’re looking at a brisk -25 in the morning, so bundle up before you head out! The high will only reach -3, but hey, it could be worse, right?

As we head into the night, the skies will be clear and the winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h. Make sure to bring in your pets and plants, because it’s going to get chilly with a low of -14. And of course, the wind chill will make it feel like -21. Just another typical day in Kenora, eh?

Sachigo Lake

Well hello there, my friends up in Sachigo Lake! Today we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud to keep you on your toes. The wind might get up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats! It’s going to be a chilly one with a high of minus 6 and a wind chill of minus 32 in the morning, so bundle up and keep an eye out for any frostbite risk.

And as the night falls, we’ve got some flurries heading your way, with a west wind blowing at 30 km/h gusting up to 50. Things will cool down even more, with a low of minus 12 and a wind chill of minus 13 in the evening and a frigid minus 22 overnight. So snuggle up, Sachigo Lake, and keep warm!