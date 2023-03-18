Nobody does hustling better than Trinidadian-born musician and rapper Hustle Hans, aka Hans Pierre. This rising talent went from promoting some of New York City’s biggest clubs to topping the charts with his addictive sounds and clever lyrics. And he’s done it all with swagger and flair, despite a knee injury that would have knocked a weaker man to his knees.

Hans, who was born on November 19, 1987, grew up with a love of music and sports. Yet, after a knee injury put an end to his soccer goals in 2012, he understood he needed to find another method to build a name for himself. So he packed his belongings and moved to Brooklyn, where he found the club scene and realized his true calling as a promoter.

Hans soon established himself as a force to be reckoned with as one of New York City’s leading club promoters. He didn’t stop there, though. He also experimented with talent management, only to find that the artists’ inconsistencies left him wanting more. As a result, he focused his efforts on making his own music.

Hans debuted in the music world in 2018 with his smash tune “Cash App,” which became an immediate classic. His follow-up hit, “Rock Your Body,” established his image as a rising star even more. And he’s kept the hits coming, including “West Indies” and “A Year Ago.”

Yet Hans refuses to rest on his laurels. In the next year, he plans to release a new song, “Rules of Engagement,” as well as an EP. And there’s no question that he’ll continue to rule the charts because of his talent, commitment, and obvious charisma.

Thus, if you’re searching for the ultimate hustler, Hustle Hans is your man. One smash at a time, this Trinidadian singer and rapper is conquering the music world by storm. And he does it all while smiling, with a knee brace, and a great resolve to succeed.