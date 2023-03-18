FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a Thunder Bay resident with impaired driving and obstruction of a peace officer, following a call for service on March 13, 2023.

The OPP, in conjunction with Kenora Emergency Medical Service (EMS), responded to a report of an individual passed out in their vehicle on Second Street in Fort Frances at approximately 4:00 p.m. The driver was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. After the driver was arrested, they provided false identification to officers in an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Subsequently, 35-year-old Ashley Councillor was taken into custody and charged under the Criminal Code with Impaired Operation – alcohol and drugs, and Obstruct Peace Officer. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Ashley Councillor is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 24, 2023.

How does the impaired charge happen?

You can be charged with impaired driving if you are just in your vehicle if:

You have care or control of the vehicle, meaning you have the ability to set it in motion or affect its operation

You have alcohol or drugs in your system that impair your ability to drive

You fail a roadside test or a breathalyzer test administered by the police

Some factors that may indicate that you have care or control of the vehicle include:

Having possession of the keys

Being in the driver’s seat

Having the engine running

Having any intention to drive

Therefore, it is possible to be charged with impaired driving even if you are not actually driving, but just sitting or sleeping in your vehicle. The best way to avoid this is to not consume alcohol or drugs before getting into your vehicle, and to arrange for a safe ride home if you do.

The OPP remains dedicated to promoting road safety and urges the public to report suspected impaired driving by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.