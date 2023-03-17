Chief of BNA Says Crash Demonstrates Need for Beardmore EMS

BEARDMORE – Chief Paul Gladu, of Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek states, “During the early hours of Friday, March 17th, a transport veered off the road and struck two homes in Beardmore. One of the homes belonged to an Elder from Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and his wife, who were both home and asleep during the incident. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

According to police reports, on March 17, 2023, at around 12:54 a.m., emergency services were called to Highway 11 after a tractor-trailer unit crashed into two residences in Beardmore. No injuries were reported to individuals inside the homes.

The occupants of the CMV were transported to the Nipigon Hospital by EMS with undetermined injuries. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Chief Gladu continues, “Without the EMS in Beardmore, incidents like this could lead to major injury or fatality. We are strongly advocating that the Beardmore EMS does not close. Without EMS, the time to get to these incidents are longer, in which ambulance response times are independently associated with defibrillation and survival.

“Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and our neighbouring Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities are strongly urging the Minister of Health to step in and solve this EMS issue. We need to ensure that our members can feel safe knowing there is an ambulance that can come without delay when emergency services are called.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident, but we still urge everyone to support the Saving Beardmore Ambulance initiative as it is a life-saving service, and we hope the ministry will reconsider the removal of the EMS in Beardmore.”