GNACE TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ignace detachment, together with Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the OPP Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Ignace Township earlier today.

According to reports, the Ignace OPP received a call at around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, regarding a fatal collision on Highway 17, Ignace Township near Camp Lake Road, involving a snow plow and a tractor trailer unit.

Sadly, a 75-year-old resident of Ignace was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer unit did not sustain any injuries. Highway 17 remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ignace OPP at (807) 937-5577 or 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP has not released any further details on the circumstances surrounding the collision.