THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for help in finding Wayne GREER, a 40-year-old man who has been reported missing. GREER’s family last spoke with him on March 11, 2023, and he has not been seen since.

GREER is described as a white male with a slim build, standing 5’7″ tall. He has a shaved head, hazel eyes, and occasionally wears glasses. The missing person was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a red zippered sweater, grey sweatpants, and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on GREER’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.p3tips.com.