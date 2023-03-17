THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Thursday morning, a motorist who was impaired and struggling to stay in their lane hit a marked police cruiser on a busy south-side roadway.

Officers from the Primary Response Branch were travelling northbound on Arthur Street around 11:45 a.m. when the motorist struck them in a sedan also travelling northbound. The officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the sedan had been reported stolen. Upon approaching the male driver, they noticed several signs of drug impairment.

The driver was apprehended and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), who confirmed that the suspect was impaired by drugs.

The 33-year-old Thunder Bay man faces charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order. He remains in custody and is set to appear in bail court on Friday, March 17.

The Thunder Bay Police Service reminds the public that impaired drivers can be on local roadways at any time of the day, so it is crucial to drive with extra care and caution. If you witness an incident of suspected impaired driving, please call 9-1-1. The police service thanks all responsible motorists who continue to drive sober, distraction-free, and with caution.