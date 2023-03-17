Looking for an all-in-one payments app which allows you to spend, send and store money safely? Look no further than the MuchBetter Wallet.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is theMuchBetter Wallet?

The MuchBetter Wallet is a digital wallet, established in 2017, which is used by customers around the world. It allows you make fast and simple payments, instantly send money to friends, helpmanage your budget by never spending more than you have topped up, and more.

How do I create an account?

MuchBetter is known for its fast and simple sign up process. To create an account, you first need to download the MuchBetter Wallet in the App Store or GooglePlay. Then you just need to provide a few details such as mobile phone number, address and account currency. Alternatively, you can head to www.muchbetter.com and sign up using the online form.

If you want to unlock full access to your MuchBetter Wallet, you will also need to verify your account.

How do I verify my account?

It’s very simple. You need your photo ID and good lighting so you can take a selfie. The MuchBetter Support Team will do the rest.

Why do I need to verify my account?

As a regulated Financial Institution, MuchBetter is legally obliged to identify customers before enablingcertain services.

Basic services and a limited spending limit is available to all customers, but if you want to unlock all features and enjoy sending money to other MuchBetter accounts, higher spending limits and more,MuchBettermust be able to verify and validate your identity.

How much does a MuchBetter account cost?

Absolutely nothing! The MuchBetter Wallet is free to download and completely free to create an account.

Does the app allow me to keep track of my spending?

Absolutely. Your transaction history can be found easily withinMuchBetter Wallet app.

The last 200 transactions are displayed, however, should you require to see a longer list of transactions, MuchBetter can provide this. Just drop support@muchbetter.com a message.

How is my account protected?

Across multiple layers, you can rest easy knowing MuchBetter comes with the highest level of security.

Biometric security

Dynamic CVV

Transaction review system

Passcode protection

Timeout after inactivity

Any further tips for protecting my account?

Always remain vigilant and follow these steps to further protect your MuchBetter Wallet.

Enable touch ID verification on your phone if possible

Enable your screen lock and set the timeout periodas short as possible

Never share your passcode

Don’t make your passcode easy to guess

Never leave your phone unlocked and unattended with the MuchBetter Wallet open

What if I forget my passcode?

In most situations, customers can reset their passcode within the app.

Occasionally, MuchBetter will add an extra security measure and ask customers to take a clear photograph holding their photo ID next to their face, and send it to the Customer Support team. This is to verify that it is really you changing your passcode. MuchBetter will then get back to customers within 48 hours or sooner to confirm and enable the reset.

This should be everything you need to know before you open an account start your MuchBetter journey. Find out more at www.muchbetter.com