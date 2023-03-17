THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay has announced that its outdoor skating rinks will be closing for the season on Monday, March 20, due to the current ice conditions and forecasted snowfall and temperatures.

Over the weekend, crews will be working to clear the rinks, and the skating surfaces will be assessed for safety. Any rinks deemed unsafe will be closed and have their nets removed. Rinks that remain safe for use will remain open until Sunday.

“This has been a great skating season overall, and we’ve been fortunate to be able to maintain the conditions through March Break,” said Cory Halvorsen, Manager of Parks & Open Spaces. “Crews will begin taking down screens and lights next week.”

Although the outdoor rinks will be closing, the refrigerated rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing will remain open for outdoor skating.

The City of Thunder Bay encourages all residents to take advantage of the remaining days of outdoor skating before the rinks close for the season.