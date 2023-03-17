BEARDMORE, ONTARIO – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single commercial motor vehicle (CMV) collision that occurred in Beardmore early this morning.

According to police reports, on March 17, 2023, at around 12:54 a.m., emergency services were called to Highway 11 after a tractor-trailer unit crashed into two residences in Beardmore. No injuries were reported to individuals inside the homes.

The occupants of the CMV were transported to the Nipigon Hospital by EMS with undetermined injuries. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Greenstone OPP is appealing to anyone with information about the accident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The OPP has not yet released any further details regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the individuals involved.