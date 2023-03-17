THUNDER BAY – Weather – The winter storm warning that is currently in effect for the City of Thunder Bay, with hazardous conditions are expected to continue into Saturday.

The storm poses the following risks: an additional snowfall of 5 to 10 cm, leading to a total accumulation of 20 to 35 cm, as well as gusty northeasterly winds causing blowing snow and possible near-zero visibility.

The storm is expected to persist tonight before tapering to scattered flurries Saturday morning.

Due to the heavy snow and strong winds, rapid accumulation and poor visibility are likely to cause significant travel delays and road closures. If possible, it is recommended to postpone non-essential travel until the conditions improve. The accumulation of snow may also make it difficult to navigate surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots. Drivers should exercise caution, keep a safe following distance, and turn on their lights in low visibility conditions.