Thunder Bay – Weather – It is St. Patrick’s Day. Mother Nature isn’t going to be wearing green, especially in Thunder Bay. There might not be a lot of laughs in the weather.

Thunder Bay

Get ready to break out your winter coats and shovels, folks! Thunder Bay is getting hit with another round of snow and blowing snow. Don’t worry, though, it’s not all bad news. This 10 to 15 cm blanket of white stuff will give you the perfect excuse to call in sick and spend the day building snowmen and having snowball fights.

Just be sure to bundle up tight, as we’re looking at a high of minus 9 with winds gusting up to 50 km/h from the north. That’ll make it feel like a bone-chilling minus 21, so make sure you’ve got plenty of hot cocoa and fuzzy blankets on standby.

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, either. We’ll still be getting snow and blowing snow tonight, with another 5 to 10 cm on the way. The winds will still be going strong at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50, so hold onto your hats! With lows dipping down to minus 12 and wind chills hitting minus 22, it’s the perfect excuse to curl up with a good book and your favourite furry friend.

But hey, at least the UV index is low, right? So don’t forget your sunscreen…just kidding, we know you won’t need it today. Stay warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Hold onto your toques, folks! Fort Frances is about to get a light dusting of snow today. Don’t worry, it’s nothing too crazy – just 2 cm of the white stuff. But with winds gusting up to 40 km/h from the northwest, it’ll feel like a frigid minus 19 outside. So if you need to go outside, make sure you’ve got your mittens and a warm scarf to wrap around your face!

Tonight, the snow will be coming to an end after midnight, but there’s still a 60% chance of more light snow throughout the night. Another 2 cm of snow is expected, but at least the winds will be calming down a bit, with only 20 km/h gusts from the north. Lows will dip down to minus 14, with wind chills of minus 17 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 22 overnight. So if you’re planning on going out, make sure you’ve got your warmest parka and some hot cocoa waiting for you when you get back home!

And don’t forget, the UV index is low today, so leave your sunglasses at home and enjoy the snow!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Brrr, it’s getting chilly out there, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Looks like we’re in for some snow today – just 2 cm, but with winds gusting up to 50 km/h from the north, it’s going to feel like a bone-chilling minus 23 outside. So if you have to venture out, make sure you bundle up tight and bring along a flask of hot chocolate to keep you warm.

Tonight, the snow will be ending near midnight, but don’t get too excited – there’s still a 60% chance of more light snow throughout the night. Another 2 cm is expected, with winds still gusting up to 50 km/h from the north. Lows will dip down to minus 17, with wind chills of minus 20 in the evening and a downright frosty minus 25 overnight. So if you’re planning on going out, make sure you’ve got your warmest winter boots and some hand warmers to keep your fingers from freezing off!

And don’t forget, the UV index is low today, so don’t bother with the sunscreen. Instead, grab your favourite book, snuggle up under a warm blanket, and enjoy the snowy scenery from the comfort of your own home!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! Looks like winter is holding on tight with a snowstorm heading our way. But don’t worry, it’s just a light dusting of 2 cm – a mere sprinkle compared to what we’re used to around here. However, with winds gusting up to 50 km/h from the north, it’s going to feel like we’re living in the Arctic tundra with wind chills of minus 23. So let’s break out the heavy-duty parkas, warmest mittens, and toasty boots to brave the chilly weather.

Tonight, the snow will be tapering off, but there’s still a 60% chance of more light snow throughout the night. Another 2 cm is expected, so don’t put away those shovels just yet. The winds will still be gusting up to 50 km/h from the north, and temperatures will drop to a frigid low of minus 17. So let’s cozy up indoors with some hot cocoa, binge-watch our favourite shows, and enjoy the warmth of our snuggly blankets.

And don’t be fooled by the low UV index – the sun can still be sneaky, and we don’t want any surprise sunburns. So make sure you have your winter sunscreen on, or better yet, just stay indoors and admire the snow from your window. Stay warm, Kenora!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s your friendly neighbourhood weatherperson with your daily dose of “is it safe to go outside?” news. Today’s forecast is a chilly one, with cloudy skies and winds picking up to northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. That’s a bone-chilling high of minus 13, with wind chills of minus 38 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. Yikes! We’re talking serious risk of frostbite here, folks. So make sure to bundle up, layer up, and basically wear every piece of warm clothing you own.

Tonight, things won’t get much better. It’ll be mainly cloudy, with winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. But hey, at least they’ll lighten up after midnight! Lows will plummet to minus 21, with wind chills of minus 24 in the evening and a downright frigid minus 30 overnight. So yeah, still a high risk of frostbite. Make sure to keep all your fingers and toes covered, folks!

And as if all that wasn’t bad enough, the UV index is a lowly 1 today, so don’t bother with the sunscreen. Instead, hunker down inside with a hot cup of cocoa, some fluffy blankets, and a good book. Stay warm, stay safe, and let’s hope for some milder weather soon! Reportedly Lydia M is starting a petition to end the 2023 Winter, contact her if you want to sign it.