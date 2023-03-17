If you are keen on playing fascinating slots and casino games, discover the new Loft Casino site. It is a 100% legit casino. We never review illegal casinos without any licenses. In this Loft online casino review, we will tell you about the myriad of online slots in Canada available at this legit online casino. This casino offers you to play multiple slots, table games, live dealer games, and video slots. Let us walk you through the registration process, top games, and other features of this legit online casino site.

Registration

First, you need to create an account to start playing casino online in Canada. The registration is straightforward and will take you a few minutes. A user will need to enter only the required information. Here are the steps to create an account:

Press on the Sign-Up button at the top right corner of the site. Enter your email address and phone number. Afterward, confirm your email. The last stage is to make your first deposit. Loft Casino offers a variety of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Netteller, ecoPayz, cryptocurrencies, Skrill, and more.

After registration, you can dive straight into playing casino online in Canada. Try this unique experience of gambling and winning real money with Loft Casino.

Live Casino

Whether you like playing online slots in Canada or live games, this casino offers you a lot of various options. Most games also feature a demo mode for you to try, and you can try without investing money. Additionally, you can browse through instant or fantasy games from various top software brands. Some of the great examples of live casino games are:

Dream Catcher

Lucky 7

Monopoly Live

Sweet Bonanza

Mega Wheel

Deal or No Deal

One of the unique features of these games is that each one has its dealer and setting. You can even interact with the dealer and other players through the chat option, which adds to the immersive experience of the platform.

Slots

If you are looking for a place where to play online slots in Canada, the Loft casino site is a great choice. In this Loft online casino review, we are going to tell you the most popular slots you can play. Loft Casino provides you with an impressive collection of slots from top-ranked providers such as Play’n GO, NetEnt, Playson, Quickspin, and Red Tiger Gaming. These games allow you to win and enjoy the process. The most popular slots are:

The Dog House

Book of Dead

Legacy of Dead

Big Bass Splash

Big Bad Wolf Megaways

There are 3-reel classic slots and 5-reel video slots, as well as games with varying betting limits. For those who want to try out the games before investing real money, the demo mode is available. This allows you to feel the gameplay without the risk of losing money.

Summary

To sum up, we want to inform you that Loft Casino is a licensed and reliable Casino that offers gamblers a lot of variants to play online slots in Canada. The site offers a secure and reliable space to play various casino games, like slots, table games, and live dealer games, and win real money. So you can start playing and winning!