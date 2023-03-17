DRYDEN – A head-on collision on Highway 17 between Dryden and Ignace has resulted in a confirmed fatality this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m., and officials from the Dryden and Ignace Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene.

The next of kin of the deceased has been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision. Highway 17 between Dryden and Ignace is expected to remain closed for an extended period while the investigation takes place.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as they become available.