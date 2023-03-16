THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A winter storm warning is currently in effect for the City of Thunder Bay, indicating an impending major winter storm that will bring hazardous travel conditions.

The storm will commence tonight and is expected to continue until Saturday, with heavy snowfall of 20 to 35 cm and gusty northeasterly winds causing blowing snow, resulting in visibility reductions to near zero at times.

The snow is expected to be heavy at times, and the local blowing snow is expected to continue until Saturday morning. The widespread snow has already moved into the region, and it will intensify this evening.

Significant travel delays and road closures are likely, and surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Therefore, it is advisable to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve. In case of reduced visibility while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to prepare an emergency plan and get an emergency kit containing drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight. More information on emergency plans and kits can be found at http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.