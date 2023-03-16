A snowy day can be a magical time for children, with the opportunity to build snowmen, make snow angels, and enjoy the winter wonderland. Here are some fun activities to keep your children entertained on a snowy day:
- Build a snowman: Building a snowman is a classic winter activity that children of all ages love. Encourage your children to get creative and decorate their snowman with hats, scarves, and buttons.
- Go sledding: Sledding is a fun and exciting activity for children. Find a local hill or park with a gentle slope and bring along some sleds for an afternoon of fun.
- Have a snowball fight: A snowball fight is a great way to get active and burn off some energy. Just make sure to set some ground rules and make it a safe and friendly game.
- Make snow art: Use food coloring and spray bottles to create colorful designs in the snow. Or, fill up spray bottles with water and create ice sculptures by spraying water onto objects outside.
- Make hot cocoa: After a long day of playing in the snow, there’s nothing better than warming up with a cup of hot cocoa. Let your children help you make the cocoa, and top it off with whipped cream and marshmallows for a delicious treat.
- Have a movie day: If the weather is too cold to go outside, have a cozy movie day indoors. Snuggle up with blankets and popcorn and enjoy a family-friendly movie.
- Bake winter treats: Baking is a great indoor activity on a snowy day. Make winter-themed treats like snowflake cookies or gingerbread houses for a fun and festive activity.